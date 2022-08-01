AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
Aug 01, 2022
Pakistan

Protecting rights of journalists top priority, says Marriyum

APP Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the incumbent government fully believes in the fundamental, democratic and constitutional right of freedom of expression.

Talking to a delegation of newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), she said optimum measures were being taken for the promotion of freedom of expression under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as protecting rights of journalist community was top most priority of the government.

Felicitating the newly elected office bearers of PFUJ, she said media was the main pillar of the state and Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) was the guardian of freedom of media in the country.

The minister expressed hope that the newly elected body of PFUJ will live up to the trust of the journalist community and will take all possible steps to solve their problems.

She said that the ministry has received ‘The Journalists and Media Professionals Protection (Amendment) Bill 2022’ and a special committee having representatives of the Ministry of Information, Law, Human Rights and Media, was working to finalize it.

She said the Ministry of Information has made record payments to media houses to ensure payment of salaries to journalists. The journalist’s remuneration was being linked with the payments to media houses.

The PFUJ delegation informed the minister about the problems faced by the journalist community. She assured to solve the problems of the journalist community.

The delegation included PFUJ President Afzal Butt, General Secretary Arshad Ansari, Finance Secretary Lala Asad Pathan and other officials.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mubashir Hassan and other officials of the Ministry of Information were also present in the meeting.

