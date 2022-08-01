Prices of kitchen items on the rise in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential kitchen items like live chicken/ meat, flour, pulses, vegetables, cooking oil/ ghee, fruits and others remained on higher side in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

A one-kilogram live chicken/meat is available at Rs260/- while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs200-210, the survey noted.

Beef without bone is being sold at Rs700/- per kg and with bone at Rs600/- per kg, as butchers are openly defying the official fixed rates.

According to the survey, price of an 80-kg bag of wheat flour has increased to Rs8000, while a 20-kg flour bag also surged up at Rs1900-2200 in the local market. Customers and tandoor owners have expressed grave concern over the rising prices of flour.

Prices of vegetables have reached out the purchasing power of the common man as the rates have been changing and increasing on a daily basis while vegetable sellers are charging self-imposed rates. A one-kilogram ginger is being sold at Rs300/- per kilogramme, while garlic at Rs250-300/- per kg.

Similarly, the onion is available at Rs 70-80/- per kg. Amid hot and humid weather, lemon prices have touched new heights, as being sold at Rs350/- per kg.

A one-kilogram tomato is available at Rs60-70/- per kg.

Prices of other veggies have been raised sharply in local market, according to survey. A one-kilogram arvi is being sold at Rs120/- per kg, capsicum at Rs100-120/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs100/- per kg, cabbage at Rs90/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs120/- per kg, kado (long gourd) at Rs100/- per kg, tori at Rs100/- per kg, karela (bitter gourd) at Rs70-80/- per kg, red coloured potatoes at Rs90-100 per kg while white-coloured potatoes at Rs70-80/- per kg.

Cucumber is being sold at Rs50-60/- per kg, green-chilli at Rs120-150/- per kg, while spinach was available at Rs15-20 per bundle, bringjal at Rs60/- per kg, and tinda at Rs100/- per kg.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs170 per litre, while yogurt from Rs150-Rs190 per kg in the local market.

Sugar is being sold at Rs 90-95/- per kg.

Prices of dry-milk powder and packed milk are further increased in the open market. Prices of all brand and quality beverages also surged up.

Meanwhile, fresh milk and yogurt are also available at high prices against the official fixed rates in the local market.

Fruit prices have touched a new peak in the local market, the survey observed. Bananas are being sold at Rs 100-120/- per dozen, apricot at Rs200-300/- per kg, plums at Rs200-250 per kg, melons at Rs60-80/- per kg, watermelon at Rs80/- per kg, muskmelon at Rs 200-300/- per piece, cherry at Rs 400-500/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/-, green-coloured mango at Rs150/- per kg and other quality mangoes at Rs.200/- per kg.

There is no respite for the inflation-hit consumers despite government’s claims, as prices of cooking oil/ghee also remained on higher side. Prices of food grains or pulses have touched a new peak, the survey witnessed. It noticed a good quality rice (sela) is being sold Rs250/- per kg while low –quality rice was available at Rs200-220/- per kg; dal mash at Rs320/- per kg, dal masoor at 280/- per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs300/- per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs200/- per kg, moonge at Rs200/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs180/- per kg, dal channa at Rs220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs160-180/- per kilogramme, moonge at Rs220-240/- per kg.

