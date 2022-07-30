AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP to introduce new products under RDA initiative

Recorder Report Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to further enhance the scope of Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) by introducing a complaint management system “Sunwai”, insurance products, pension plans and Roshan Business Account in the near future.

Syed Ali Raza, Senior Joint Director Digital Innovation and Settlement Department SBP, in SBP Podcast Episode 6, revealed that the SBP is also engaged with the federal government to revise PKR-denominated NPCs rates and is hopeful this will be achieved sooner than later. He also rejected the rumors of massive outflow from the RDA.

The RDA initiative was launched in September 2020 allowing None Residents Pakistanis (NRPs) access to the Pakistani Financial market. IT was further augmented by investment and consumer products such as Naya Pakistan Certificate, Roshan Apni Car etc. at attractive rates. As of June 2022, approximately some 429,364 Roshan Digital Accounts have been opened with an inflow of $4.6 billion out of which 65 percent or $2.9 billion were invested in Naya Pakistan Certificate (NPC). The Roshan Apni Car has also been very successful wherein 1550 cars have been delivered and a total financing of Rs 8 billion.

Ali Raza informed that the total inflows through RDA do not remain in accounts but are invested in augmented RDA products or stock market or either consumed in Pakistan. Approximately, only $500 million remain in the accounts.

Further, the opinion that SBP is masking the actual data of inflows to RDA is also not true. Only those inflows are considered fresh, which arrive from abroad while the rumor that NPCs on maturity are considered as fresh inflows is incorrect. NPC is one of the best investment instruments, which is providing up to 7 percent to overseas Pakistanis, he added. He further mentioned that apprehension that there have been large outflows from RDA is very misleading and far from reality. “There have been outflows, however, these were due to the maturity of investments in NPCs which started in early 2021 and the repatriation of these funds is a key feature of RDA around which the product was designed to garner confidence in the public,” he added.

The SBP representative said another reason for the outflows is rising inflation due to which people are accessing their savings to make ends meet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Roshan Digital Accounts NPC RDA Roshan Apni Car

Comments

1000 characters

SBP to introduce new products under RDA initiative

COAS urges US to help secure early release of IMF funds?

POL products’ prices: OMCs estimate up to Rs28.44/litre hike

Guddu plant fire: PM directs PD to hire int’l consultant for investigation

EU envoy, minister discuss GSP Plus scheme

Country on the brink of collapse: APTMA

US remains engaged with ‘range of stakeholders’: official

FO confirms COAS-US Deputy Secretary of State contact

India launches first global bullion exchange

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

Property, stocks, shares etc: SECP-registered valuers to conduct valuation

Read more stories