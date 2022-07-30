AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Economic mess and Financial Times’ claims: Opposition, treasury trade barbs in Senate

Ali Hussain Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: Opposi-tion and treasury traded barbs in the Senate on Friday over the economic mess and the Financial Times’ claims about “the strange case of the cricket match that helped fund Imran Khan’s political rise”.

Speaking on a point of order, the leader of the opposition, Shehzad Wasim, pressed Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani for referring a privilege motion against the government for not presenting the “real budget” document before the house.

He stated that on June 24, the government had presented and passed a “mini-budget” from the National Assembly through which a number of taxes were imposed and the document was still not presented in the Senate.

“The government has committed breach of privilege of the house and also violated the Constitution for its failure to present the “real budget” document in the Upper House of the Parliament,” Wasim maintained and requested the chair to refer his party’s privilege motion against the government to the committee concerned.

He also raised questions on the visit of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi to the US, saying that the Foreign Office had stated that the SAPM’s visit to the US was in a private capacity.

“This government is running the government affairs in their private capacity,” he alleged, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz was part of the prime minister’s recent visit to Turkey in a private capacity where he had exchanged views on the import of solar energy’s equipment for his “vested interest”.

He also criticised the government for lifting the ban on the import of certain items amid the economic mess, besides condemning the alleged plan to sell out certain state-owned enterprises at throw-away prices to the “blue-eyed.”

While responding to the allegations, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman maintained that it is the PTI which merits a privilege motion to be moved against it on the behalf of entire Pakistan allegedly for creating the current economic mess.

She further maintained that Pakistan availed 23 IMF programmes in 70 years with total debt reached at Rs24,000 billion while the PTI government left the total debt of the country at Rs50,000 billion.

The minister also referred to the Financial Times report about the charity fund from a cricket match that was allegedly sent to the PTI’s account.

“The real conspiracy against Pakistan was hatched by PTI through the foreign funding…you [the PTI] filled your own bank accounts from the charity money,” she further alleged.

Leader of the House Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that he would present the “facts and figures” in the House to know how havoc was played with the country during the PTI’s tenure.

Meanwhile, responding to the concerns raised by senators about the situations created by the recent floods in parts of the country, Tarar, who is also Minister for Law and Justice, said that the prime minister has constituted a special committee to monitor the flood situation in the country.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought relief recommendations for the affected areas.

He said the government will provide different assistance packages to farmers and people of urban areas who suffered from natural calamity.

Earlier, the senators urged the government to take prompt action and carry out relief operations in flood-affected areas of the country. They called for waiving loans and utility bills of the affected people.

Those who participated in the discussion included Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Manzoor Qadir, Ejaz Chaudhry, Tahir Bazinjo, Shafique Tareen, and Saifullah Abro.

A newly-elected PPP Senator DrKhalida Sikandar Mandhro took the oath of office. Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath. The house also offered Fateha for the deceased former Senator Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi and people who died in floods across the country.

Later, a resolution acknowledging the services of Mashhadi was also passed unanimously.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foreign Office Sadiq Sanjrani Imran Khan Sherry Rehman Shehzad Wasim

Comments

1000 characters

Economic mess and Financial Times’ claims: Opposition, treasury trade barbs in Senate

COAS urges US to help secure early release of IMF funds?

POL products’ prices: OMCs estimate up to Rs28.44/litre hike

Guddu plant fire: PM directs PD to hire int’l consultant for investigation

EU envoy, minister discuss GSP Plus scheme

Country on the brink of collapse: APTMA

US remains engaged with ‘range of stakeholders’: official

FO confirms COAS-US Deputy Secretary of State contact

India launches first global bullion exchange

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

Property, stocks, shares etc: SECP-registered valuers to conduct valuation

Read more stories