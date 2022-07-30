Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 29, 2022). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 29, 2022).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 14.76 15.26
2-Week 14.80 15.30
1-Month 14.85 15.35
3-Month 15.44 15.69
6-Month 15.58 15.83
9-Month 15.61 16.11
1-Year 15.67 16.17
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments