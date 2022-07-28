AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.67%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.46%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.8%)
MLCF 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.53%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (6.84%)
UNITY 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
WAVES 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,583 Increased By 96 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,277 Increased By 304 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,303 Increased By 144.9 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan's DealCart announces it has raised $4.5mn in pre-seed funding

  • Company has a 'buy together and save together' model, which allows users to buy in groups, as well as share deals on messaging platforms and social media
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Jul, 2022
Photo courtesy: DealCart
Photo courtesy: DealCart

Pakistan-based social commerce platform DealCart announced on Thursday that it has raised $4.5 million in a pre-seed funding round, a development that comes just four months after the company was established.

The round was led by Shorooq Partners with participation from Fatima Gobi Ventures, Vibe Capital, 500 Global, i2i Ventures, Julian Shapiro, Rally Cap Ventures, Alex Lazarow, and several strategic angel investors, added the statement.

DealCart enables users to buy everyday essentials, locally manufactured products and fresh produce in groups as well as share deals on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. It believes it can empower customers by giving them the ability to place larger orders versus buying alone.

According to its website, "this will unlock lower prices and provide an engaging new way to shop".

DealCart, founded by former Careem executives Ammar Naveed and Haider Raza, said it will use the funding for further product development and team expansion.

"DealCart is going after a $60-billion total addressable market and wants to build a company that the region can be proud of," it said in the statement.

Funding in Pakistan’s startup sector hit a record high in 2021 with momentum carrying on during the current year. During the second quarter of 2022 (April-June), the sector raised $103 million across 15 deals. However, the amount was 40% lower on a quarterly basis and came in tandem with cost-cutting measures and wrapping up of operations.

Earlier this month, Airlift Technologies, which was responsible for the country's largest single private funding round in history, announced it is shutting down operations permanently. In June, VavaCars – backed by Dutch energy and commodity trading company Vitol – also said that it has shut down operations in Pakistan.

DealCart said it believes despite a burgeoning growth in smartphone and internet penetration, e-commerce adoption remains low among the middle and lower-middle income segments of the country which constitutes the majority of Pakistan’s 220 million population.

Pakistan’s Bykea raises $10mn in fresh funding from existing backers

It said the main reason for this is that "e-commerce marketplaces today primarily serve higher income groups, offering premium electronics, fashion apparel, and various goods and services through quick commerce."

"Recognising that the majority of the population values and prioritises the affordability of daily essential products, DealCart co-founders Haider Raza and Ammar Naveed are addressing this unmet ecommerce need through its 'buy together and save together' model," it added.

Naveed said his company aims to achieve commercial sustainability on a long-term basis.

“We plan to do this by having a super lean cost structure, while expanding and growing the business primarily through our technology," he was quoted as saying.

Startups airlift seed funding startups in Pakistan startup sector funding round startup funding

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's DealCart announces it has raised $4.5mn in pre-seed funding

PKR slide: govt feels so helpless because there’s IMF condition

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Relief and rescue efforts in Balochistan continue amid monsoon rains

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

Three foreign climbers feared dead on Pakistani peaks

Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level Test series

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

Read more stories