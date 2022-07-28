AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (9.97%)
ANL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
AVN 79.55 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.21%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
EFERT 85.79 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.13%)
EPCL 71.51 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.55%)
FCCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.36%)
FLYNG 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
GGGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.8%)
GGL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.58%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.23%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
MLCF 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.66%)
OGDC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.25%)
PAEL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.85%)
TPL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.84%)
TPLP 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.67%)
TREET 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.37%)
TRG 85.20 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.34%)
UNITY 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.51%)
WAVES 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,016 Increased By 74.1 (1.88%)
BR30 14,860 Increased By 372.4 (2.57%)
KSE100 40,536 Increased By 563.1 (1.41%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 267.7 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit 2-month high on finance boost

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares jumped to near two-month highs on Thursday, lifted by gains in non-bank lender Bajaj Finance after its quarterly earnings beat expectations, and as the US Federal Reserve hiked rates on expected lines.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.74% at 16,765.2, as of 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.87% to 55,299.37, touching their highest level since June 3.

The US Federal Reserve’s 0.75 percentage point hike in interest rates, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments dismissing chances of a recession gave markets some relief.

Bajaj Finance surged 5.8% to its highest in nearly three months, topping gains on the Nifty 50, after the non-bank lender reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results.

Indian shares drop

Tata Motors slid 2.8% in its biggest intraday drop in over a month after the automaker reported a bigger loss, hit by a jump in costs.

SpiceJet dived 9.3% to a March 2020 low after India’s aviation regulator on Wednesday halved the budget carrier’s capacity citing recent safety snags.

Nifty 50 components Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv and SBI Life Insurance are scheduled to report results later in the day.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares hit 2-month high on finance boost

Piqued by SC verdict, PM hits out at judiciary

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

Judicial reforms: NA takes step to ‘protect’ powers of parliament

SOEs’ sell-off: Govt needs to come up with better law: Miftah

Rains-hit Hub bridge, bypass: NHA approves reconstruction plans

Read more stories