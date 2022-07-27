AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.61%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.59%)
MLCF 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
OGDC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 44.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,894 Increased By 50 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,131 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
Indian shares drop

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower on Tuesday, with technology stocks bearing the brunt as investors turned wary of a likely sharp hike in U.S interest rate this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index lost 0.88% to 16,483.85, with a similar drop in S&P BSE Sensex to 55,268.49.

“While global growth has clearly entered a slower lane, including rising fears of US recession, we look at several early anecdotes indicating possible worsening of domestic demand outlook,” BofA Securities said in a note released Tuesday.

There are several emerging risks, including slowing growth, adverse policy interventions, FX depreciation and rising rates, BofA said, adding that earnings cuts were “imminent”.

While Asian shares gained on new Chinese plans to tackle its property crisis, Europe was subdued ahead of a likely 75 basis points Federal Reserve interest rate increase on Wednesday amid mounting worries of a gas crunch.

In India,equities received a net $52.95 million of inflows this month, up to Monday, after heavy foreign outflows every month since November. For the month so far, the Nifty and the Sensex are up about 4.5% each. Private lender Axis Bank slid 2.9% on its worst day since mid-May despite a beat on quarterly profit, as analysts flagged soft loan growth.

