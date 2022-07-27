AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Jul 27, 2022
Pakistan

Miftah directs FBR to resolve PTEA’s refunds issue

Recorder Report 27 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Tuesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take the required steps for resolving the concerns of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) related to income tax and sales tax refunds.

The finance minister presided over a meeting with a delegation of the PTEA on Tuesday, which was attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Coordinator to Premier on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Chairman PTEA Shaiq Jawed, Patron-in-Chief PTEA Khurram Mukhtar, Secretary General PTEA Azizullah Goheer, chairman FBR, acting governor SBP, and other officials.

The delegation apprised the finance minister about issues and challenges faced by this sector related to income tax, sales tax refunds, deferred payment claims and exchange rate.

They requested help from the government to address these issues.

Ismail stressed the present government is providing a conducive and friendly environment to the business community and assured the delegation that concrete steps are being taken to build up their confidence.

He directed the relevant authorities to take the required steps for resolving their concerns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR income tax Miftah Ismail PTEA sales tax refunds

