Lasbela chamber calls for rebuilding of bridge on war footing

KARACHI: Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry conducted an urgent meeting of the executive committee to discuss the emergency situation occurred due to the heavy rains/ flood and the collapse of the bridge connecting Hub and Karachi.

Massive electric shut down due to the colossal damage caused by the flood water passing through Hub River which swiped away the power grid pylons.

Lasbela Chamber has been drawing the attention of the National Highway Authority to the condition monitoring of this important Bridge and had demanded the construction of the new bridge to cater to the requirement of heavy traffic using this bridge on N-25 to go to Balochistan from Karachi.

Lasbela Chamber has demanded to construct the new bridge on war footings and this time the bridge must be wide enough for the light and heavy traffic passing through it round the clock.

Chamber drew the attention of the provincial government that in the current situation all the traffic has been diverted towards the Hub Bypass.

The by-pass and its bridge are also not wide enough to fulfil the need of traffic volume that is passing through it. Urgent measures must be started to widen the by-pass and its bridge. It is crucially important to ensure the smooth flow of traffic is assured.

Chamber also suggested that as an alternate route from Karachi to Hub, the Sakran Road to which Commuters can approach from Humdard University must be repaired An encroachment must be removed to make it able to be used by heavy and light traffic till the new bridge is constructed on N-25.

The Executive Committee had urged that K-Electric must take urgent steps to restore the power in the industrial and residential areas of Hub to save the country from the loss of millions of rupees to the country due to the shutdown of industrial activity. The meeting was attended by Ismail Suttar and Yakoob Karim, ex-president of LCCI and other members of executive committee.

