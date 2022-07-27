AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Pakistan

Secretary reviews repair work underway on canal affected by rains

Recorder Report 27 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh’s Secretary for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah visited the Water Board Canal located on the Hub River Road and reviewed in detail the repair work being carried out on the affected site and the alternative arrangements made.

He met the technical team engaged in repairing the canal affected by the recent heavy rains and had a detailed discussion with the site supervisor, engineers and experts.

On the occasion, Najam Shah emphasised that the repair and complete restoration of the affected canal should be ensured as soon as possible so that the people of Karachi do not face any kind of inconvenience during rainy days.

He instructed the deputy managing director for technical services of the water board that no effort should be spared for the repair of the canal and that he should be kept informed until the completion of the work.

The secretary said that no interruption in the repair works would be tolerated and the required machinery, equipment and manpower should be utilised fully to solve the problem as soon as possible so that uninterrupted supply of water to the people of Karachi is ensured.

After visiting the canal, Najam Shah headed to the site of an electricity cable fault, north-east to the metropolis. During the visit to the K-Electric site, he was informed about the steps being taken to restore the affected cable.

The secretary discussed the technicalities with the engineering staff present on the site and asked them about the measures adopted for the speedy removal of the fault.

Najam Shah also contacted the chief executive officer of K-Electric Moonis Alvi and discussed with him the measures required to expedite the repair works.

The secretary said that despite the almost non-stop spells of rains, the Sindh government is striving hard on the ground with complete sincerity due to the efforts put in by the chief minister and the local government minister.

He expressed the hope that within the next 48 hours, the situation in the areas facing a water shortage would start improving.

K ELECTRIC Moonis Alvi water shortage Syed Najam Ahmad Shah Water Board Canal Hub River Road

