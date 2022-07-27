The quite ‘Cool & Cool’ story of Arif Pardesi

If Pakistanis are now more than familiar with the Cool & Cool brand, it is not just because it sponsored cricket matches for more than a decade, but also because its sanitisers have been everywhere since the pandemic hit.

But where did the journey begin?

For this, we need to go back to the early 2000s, when Arif Pardesi, now CEO of Cool & Cool’s ABC International Limited, was in Turkey.

“I was having dinner in Turkey. At the end of our meal, we were given a wet wipe to clean our hands. These were perhaps common in the Far East but not in Dubai at the time, and I liked their fragrance,” said Pardesi during his conversation with Asma Mustafa Khan on Aaj News’ In the Arena.

He collected a few samples and flew back to Dubai.

Within an hour of landing home, he was in the city’s supermarkets looking at similar products and researching what was available. The very next day, he was back in Turkey contacting factory owners about importing the product to Dubai.

And there has been no looking back since. Along with wet wipes, Cool & Cool now manufactures over 600 products, including baby toiletries, tissue papers, skincare products sanities and shower gels, according to information on its website.

From seeing a startup go belly up, Careem CEO Mudassir Sheikha has come a long way

These products are exported to over 40 countries. Though the brand has been available in Pakistan for some years now, Cool & Cool’s official launch in the country was only last year, said Pardesi.

But the company has been a sponsor of the Pakistani cricket team since 2007.

“In 2007, the Pakistani cricket team had some issues. The world was in crisis and they were unable to find sponsors. That’s when we partnered up with the Pakistan Cricket Board and we have good relations with them since then. It is an association of many years. Cool & Cool and cricket is together,” said Pardesi.

Cool & Cool became a household name in part thanks to the popularity of cricket in the country - the brand sponsored not just the Pakistan national team but also the Pakistan Super League. There was even a series on social media called Mr and Miss Cool & Cool that featured cricketers and their spouses.

But the pandemic changed the brand in more ways than one.

“In 2020, we had sponsorship of the hygiene segment and that included sanitiser advertisement. That’s why people had good recall of our product when the pandemic hit, said Pardesi.

“Covid shook up the entire world … we benefited because of our hygiene products,” he added.

He also said that to the best of his knowledge, Cool & Cool is the first FMCG brand run by a Pakistani that first found success abroad and then came to Pakistan.

The company started in Dubai because Pardesi was already settled there, doing other ventures.

Jones the Grocer: a conversation in Dubai that changed everything

Praising the city, Pardesi said: “My father came to Dubai in 1964 and I came after I graduated. I’ve been here for 40 years and I have never had any issues – they have the best systems, government, police, customs. There is no problem. And they have been very cooperative.

“It is very easy [to do business here]. If you follow the rules and regulations then it’s the best place to be.

“The vision of the leadership counts for a lot. They are aways thinking of new innovations. There are more innovations here than perhaps any other city in the world.”

Being a successful and settled businessman, Pardesi also had some advice for youngsters:

“Figure out what you are good at. For example, if you want to go into the business field – you could be doing sales, marketing management, accounts – where do you fit best? Then focus on the field you’ve chosen. You need to be passionate about it – and always look at those who have achieved more than you. If they can do it, so can you.”

To watch the complete episode, click here

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022