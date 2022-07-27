Audit provision: No govt department exempted: PAC chief

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, Noor Alam Khan, Tuesday, said no government departments were exempted from audit provision under the Constitution of Pakistan as public money is involved.

During his visit along with a delegation of the PAC to the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) here on Tuesday, the PAC chairman said no department can be given permission to give it an exemption from the audit.

A number of government organisations refused to hand over the record to audit departments for audit purposes. Regulatory authorities have refused to provide the record to audit officials for audit and the matter is with the Cabinet Division and the Law Division.

Taking keen interest in the modern system of audit, the PAC delegation stressed the need to focus on forensic audit. Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Afzal Gondal briefed the delegation on the mandate and various wings of his office.

The PAC delegation appreciated the performance of the Audit Department and assured full support.

