FESCO transmission system affected badly by rains

FAISALABAD: Transmission system of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has affected due to heavy rain during the last six day in the FESCO region.

Power supply remained suspended from several feeders of Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali circles; however, FESCO operation and grid staff worked diligently during the rains due to which the transmission system is fully restored.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed and General Manager (GM) Operation Muhammad Saleem, Chief Engineer (CE) Operation Muhammad Nazar Dub remained present at the Distribution Control Center (DCC). They supervised the restoration of electricity in the rain-affected areas, while operation teams under the supervision of SEs, Executive Engineers and SDOs patrolled the electricity lines to remove the fault and replaced the damaged transformers.

The poles, hoarding boards and trees that fell on the lines were removed with the help of cranes and staff and electricity was restored while the staff is also busy round the clock to solve the individual complaints of the customers. Eight electricity poles fell in the area of Muslim Town Sub-division, re-installed by the staff with the help of cranes and construction staff till late night and during this time electricity was provided to the consumers by shifting the load.

CEO Bashir Ahmad has issued instructions that the FESCO staff should work on the lines keeping in mind their safety first. He also appealed to the public to follow the guidelines issued by FESCO to avoid electrocution incidents, while fatal or non-fatal accidents could be avoided. He appreciated the operation staff for their good performance and said that despite the shortage of staff, the tireless work of the staff is commendable.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company CEO Engr. Bashir Ahmed will hold an E-Court on (Open Court) on facebook here on 28 July 2022 (Thursday). The open court would start at 10:30am and the FESCO chief would listen the electricity related complaints till 12:30pm.

The electricity consumers belonging to 8 districts of FESCO jurisdiction including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar can contact FESCO Chief through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/ and FESCO Chief Executive will issue orders on spot for the redressal of consumers complaints.

