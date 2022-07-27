Tariq Huda’s appointment as KPT chairman lauded

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) patron-in-chief, S M Muneer, KATI president Salman Aslam and KITE Limited CEO Zubair Chhaya welcomed the appointment of Syed Tariq Huda as the chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Muneer lauded the government’s decision to appoint Tariq Huda as KPT chairman. He said that Tariq Huda has performed duties in Customs operation, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Muneer further said Tariq Huda appointment would significantly enhance the performance of KPT.

KATI president Salman Aslam said that Tariq Huda is a devoted, courageous, and capable officer.

He said the business community hopes that Huda will play a key role in solving the problems in the shipping and delivery system.

Zubair Chhaya, CEO of KITE Limited said that he has known Tariq Huda for a long time and his appointment will further improve the understanding and collaboration between the business community and KPT.

He said that the economy is going through a difficult period and the exports have decreased and in this difficult situation Tariq Huda will play vital role in providing facilities and better services to the exporters and importers.

