Rain, thunderstorms likely to continue as PMD warns of urban flooding

  • Flags risk in Sindh and Balochistan
BR Web Desk 26 Jul, 2022
A flooded road is seen on July 25, 2022, inside the premises of Karachi Cantt Railway Station after heavy rains lashed the city. Photo: Usama Fayyaz/Business Recorder

A flooded road is seen on July 25, 2022, inside the premises of Karachi Cantt Railway Station after heavy rains lashed the city. Photo: Usama Fayyaz/Business Recorder

The ongoing monsoon system may trigger further urban flooding in Sindh and Balochistan areas while also causing landslides in hilly areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its forecast on Tuesday.

As per a warning issued by the department, heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Awaran, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani and Gwadar.

“Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the period,” it said.

“Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.”

Three killed as rains batter metropolis

The Met Department advised travelers and tourists to observe caution during the forecast period.

It added that strong monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in most parts of the country. Low pressure area lies over southern parts of Balochistan and Sindh.

In a forecast for Tuesday, it highlighted that more rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. "Isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Sindh and eastern/south Balochistan."

Catastrophic monsoon rains leave 14 dead across country

For Wednesday, it said more rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Sindh, Balochistan, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Sindh and northeastern/south Balochistan areas, it added.

Separately, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Karachi issued a warning of urban flooding and water-logging in different areas of Sindh.

“The low-pressure area, causing widespread heavy rains in Sindh, still persists with another low-pressure formed over west Rajasthan, India,” the notification said. “Under the influence of this weather system, rain/thunderstorms with a few heavy falls are likely to continue in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Hyderabad till the night of July 27, 2022.”

Monsoon rains: Dharejo visits different areas of district in Karachi

Moreover, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts would also witness high incidence of rainfall.

The regional office warned that heavy falls might generate water-logging/urban flooding like situation in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando M Khan, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Jacobabad districts during the forecast period.

"Persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub and along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam, leading to flash flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts and downstream."

It asked all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period and take necessary actions.

Weather emergency in Karachi

The development comes after intermittent rainfall lashed different parts of Karachi for the second consecutive day on Monday, leaving at least three more people dead and four injured, the police said.

Various city neighbourhoods including the Stadium Road, Federal B Area, Burns Road, Tower, Hijrat Colony, Nagan Chowrangi, Sarjani Town and parts of localities such as DHA phase 6 remained submerged, while authorities, especially the ground municipal staff were struggling to cope with the challenges.

According to the Met office, highest rainfall in Karachi during the last 24 hours was recorded in Sarjani Town (161mm), followed by Masroor Base (152mm), Keamari (135mm), Saddar (105mm), Gulshan-e-Hadeed (100mm), DHA (88mm), Nazimabad (70mm), Faisal Base (67mm), Quaidabad (63mm), North Karachi (61mm), Orangi Town (60mm), University Road (59mm), Saadi Town (58mm), Gulshan Maymar (56mm), Korangi (51mm) and Jinnah Terminal (49mm).

A weather emergency was declared in Karachi on Monday owing to heavier-than-usual monsoon rains that lashed the country’s biggest city, flooding homes and making streets impassable.

The monsoon, which usually lasts from June to September, is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but also brings a wave of destruction each year.

Pakistan ranks eighth on a list of countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the environment NGO Germwatch.

