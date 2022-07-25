Monsoon rains: Dharejo visits different areas of district in Karachi

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has visited different areas of Central District during third spell of monsoon rains.

Member of Sindh Assembly Jam Shabir Ali, Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem and other officers were also present on the occasion of the visit. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo visited Nagan Chowrangi and surrounding areas.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo supervised the drainage works. Talking on this occasion, Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that despite the heavy rains, the non-accumulation of water on the roads was the result of the hard work of the Sindh government. Sindh government was using all resources to deal with the rain situation.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further said, “Sindh cabinet members are present on the streets and main roads to help the people. They are with the people in every difficult time.” The residents of the area appreciated the arrival of the provincial minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and the process of supervising the relief works.