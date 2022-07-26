AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
Three killed as rains batter metropolis

Recorder Report 26 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Intermittent rainfall lashed different parts of Karachi for the second consecutive day on Monday, leaving at least three more persons dead and four others injured, the police said.

Various city neighbourhoods including the Stadium Road, Federal B Area, Burns Road, Tower, Hijrat Colony, Nagan Chowrangi, Sarjani Town and parts of posh localities such as DHA phase 6 remained submerged in rain water, while authorities, especially the ground municipal staff were struggling to cope with the challenges.

Knee-down rain water outside the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and other nearby health facilities also caused hardships for the visiting patients. Stagnant water was even seen outside the Sindh Assembly, exposing tall claims of the provincial government regarding the rain mitigation plan.

According to met office, highest rainfall in Karachi during the last 24 hours was recorded in Sarjani Town 161mm, followed by Masroor Base 152mm, Keamari 135, Saddar 105, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 100, DHA 88, Nazimabad 70, Faisal Base 67, Quaidabad 63, North Karachi 61, Orangi Town 60, University Road 59, Saadi Town, Gulshan Mimar 56, Korangi 51 and Jinnah Terminal 49mm.

The met office has already predicted more rains over the next 24 hours in the Sindh province including Karachi.

Over 50 power feeders of K-Electric were affected causing power outages at different city areas.

Two persons were electrocuted in Lyari. Police said a man identified as Rehman, 35, son of Usman and a teenage girl Hafeeza died of electrocution at Street No-02, Bihar Colony, Lyari, in the limits of Chakiwara police station.

Police said the bodies of the victims were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medico-legal formalities, while further investigation was underway.

