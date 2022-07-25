TikTok rolls out features in bid to enhance user experience

Short-video platform TikTok announce on Monday the launch of new features aimed at "providing viewers with more ways to discover new content and tailor their viewing experience to their personal preferences", a press release stated on Monday.

These new features include the addition of a Popular feed: a non-personalised feed of popular content appropriate for people aged 13 and older.

Keyword mute: a way to filter content with specified words or hashtags from ‘For You’ feeds.

Reset: a way to reset your 'For You’ feed if your recommendations don't quite feel like they're for you anymore, and Dispersion: a way to expand TikTok's tests to diversify and safeguard recommendations globally.

The platform also plans to bolster the privacy and security element for users by introducing a content classification system known as Content Levels.

"Content Levels is a system that classifies content that is commonly used by entertainment companies to identify how mature content is for audiences of different ages or with different tolerances of comfort for some themes," stated the release.

Through this feature, Tik Tok aims to "add an additional layer of protection by classifying content that has passed through moderation".

For example, if the platform detects that a video contains mature or complex themes, fictional scenes that may be too frightening or intense for younger audiences, a maturity score will be allocated to the video to help prevent underage viewers from accessing it across the platform.

Amid recent criticism regarding its content and how it may influence younger viewers, the statement further elaborated how it is committed to providing a safe and authentic experience for all users.

"As a platform that inspires creative expression and joy, TikTok is committed to its users' overall well-being and safety.

"The new features and the Content Levels system are parts of TikTok's ongoing effort to foster a more welcoming online experience for its viewers.

"Furthermore, TikTok has a number of measures in place, such as enhanced privacy settings, filters, in-app reporting, robust Community Guidelines and local language moderation which ensure the platform remains a safe space for its users."