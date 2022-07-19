Q12022: TikTok removes nearly 12.5mn videos from Pakistan over 'community guidelines violations'

Popular short-form video platform TikTok said on Tuesday that it has removed nearly 12.5 million videos from Pakistan in just the first quarter of the ongoing calendar year, as it released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

"With 12,490,309 videos removed, Pakistan ranked second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down for Community Guidelines violations between January-March 2022," it said in the statement.

TikTok removes over 6m videos from Pakistan

"Pakistan had a removal rate of 96.5 per cent before any views and 97.3 per cent before 24 hours. A proactive removal rate of 98.5 per cent was used by TikTok to remove 12,490,309 Pakistani videos."

TikTok said the videos were removed because they violated its set of community guidelines that are "designed to foster an experience that prioritises safety, inclusion, and authenticity".

TikTok halts ad policy change after criticism

The company added that US ranked first with 14,044,224 videos removed. "In this quarter, 102,305,516 videos were removed globally, which represents about 1% of all videos uploaded to TikTok."

TikTok, Edkasa and LUMS partner for online education of high school students

The report added that TikTok's safety team focused on the Ukraine war and removed 41,191 videos, 87% of which violated its policies against harmful misinformation.

TikTok also labeled content from 49 Russian state-controlled media accounts. The platform also identified and removed 6 networks and 204 accounts globally for coordinated efforts to influence public opinion and mislead users about their identities.

The report also revealed that the total volume of ads removed for violating TikTok's advertising policies and guidelines increased in the first quarter of 2022.