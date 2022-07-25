AGL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.24%)
ANL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
AVN 73.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
FCCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.98%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GTECH 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.41%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
MLCF 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
PRL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.27%)
TPL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.16%)
TPLP 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 3,915 Decreased By -38 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,245 Decreased By -166.5 (-1.16%)
KSE100 39,774 Decreased By -303 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,072 Decreased By -139.6 (-0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars slip ahead of CPI data and Fed meeting

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell on Monday, retreating from one-month highs, as worries about the global economic outlook outweighed expectations that a hot Australian inflation reading this week could steepen interest rate hikes.

The Aussie was down 0.53% to $0.6887, off Friday’s high of $0.6976 but comfortably above its two-year trough of $0.6682 hit earlier in July.

Meanwhile, the kiwi was trading at $0.6221, about 0.5% lower from Friday’s close of $0.6253.

Key economic data on the domestic and global front are likely to set the tone, with Australia’s second-quarter consumer inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday the headliners. Economists polled by Reuters see Australia’s Q2 year-on-year headline inflation hitting 6.3%, the highest since 1990.

Meeting or beating it could support the Aussie by ramping up rate hike expectations. Richard Yetsenga, chief economist at ANZ, sees Q2 inflation accelerating to 6.6% year-on-year, and expects the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to take the cash rate target to a restrictive setting of 3.35% by late 2022, more than 12 months earlier than ANZ’s previous forecast.

Australia, NZ dollars set for best week in months as inflation test looms

“This reflects the strong momentum in the labour market and the clear rise in inflation,” he said.

On Friday, Westpac and National Australia Bank raised predictions for Australia’s benchmark cash rate, on the back of surging inflation and a tight labour market.

A 75 basis-point (bp) RBA hike is priced in for August.

Markets have also fully priced in a 75 basis-point rate hike by the Fed, with a 9.4% chance of a jumbo 100 bp increase and investors have been cautious in the lead-up - especially after weak US and European data on Friday stoked growth fears.

Bonds rallied on Monday, with three-year Aussie government bond futures up 10 ticks to 96.850 and ten-year futures up 11 ticks to 96.630.

US Federal Reserve Australian and New Zealand dollars global economic slowdown

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars slip ahead of CPI data and Fed meeting

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

Punjab political imbroglio: Coalition govt seeks formation of full SC bench

Unencumbered land of motorway: NOC approved for raising funds through Wakala mode

IK says will go to ‘any extent’ in order to expose ‘Sharif-Zardari nexus’

37-member Punjab Cabinet sworn in

Heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad: holiday declared

PM reaffirms country’s commitment to SCO objectives

Corporate sector: SECP issues new regulatory framework

Pakistan not among most vulnerable countries: SBP

Read more stories