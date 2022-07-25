Rashid says little time left to avert economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that no one would be able to run the government if important decisions are not made before August 30. In a tweet, he said that very little time is left to save the country from an economic crisis as the ‘political instability is leading the country towards default’.

He said that politics will only work if the state is strong, adding “we have to make important decisions before August 30th, otherwise, no one will be able to run the government”.

He also questioned why the attorney-general for Pakistan left for UK, leaving behind important constitutional and legal issues and why the PML-N was speaking against the judiciary.

He said that the elections will take place in October and November no matter what happens, adding that “Hamza Shehbaz and Shehbaz Sharif should pack their bags”.

“If PML-N loses Punjab, the prime minister will only remain the chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA),” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022