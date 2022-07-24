Sindh govt declares Monday public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that Monday, July 25, will be a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions, after relentless rain continued on Sunday, causing urban flooding and suspension of power in many areas. A notification was also issued, which advised the private sector to keep businesses closed.

"Due to heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue even tomorrow, #SindhGovt has decided to declare Monday, the 25th of July, as a public holiday in Karachi & Hyderabad Divisions. Notification in this regard is being issued," Wahab, who is also the Karachi administrator, tweeted earlier.

"Its been raining nonstop since early morning & severity of rainfall has increased in the last hour or so. Will request people to avoid unnecessary movement. The entire administration is still on ground & relief work will start as soon as the rain stops," he had said earlier.

Additionally, Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also urged the private sector to close their office on Monday.

"Since 5 am morning heavy rain has continued in Karachi and Hyderabad division. Government of Sindh declares tomorrow as a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad division. Private sector is also requested to close their offices tomorrow," he tweeted.

Their tweets come as moderate to heavy rain continued to hit both cities on Sunday, with downpours expected to continue over the next two days.

KE suspends power supply in some areas as Karachi continues to receive monsoon rains

According to the local rainfall data released by the regional office of the PMD, the highest amount of rainfall received during the last 24 hours was in Quaidabad (4.5mm), followed by Saddar (4mm), Korangi (3mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (3mm), PAF Masroor base (2.4mm), Orangi Town (2mm), University Road (1.5mm), PAF Faisal base (1.5mm), Keamari (1.4mm), Jinnah Terminal (0.8mm), DHA Phase 2 (0.6mm), North Karachi (0.6mm) and old airport area (0.6mm).

However, this data will change as rain continued, resulting in severe urban flooding and suspension of power in many areas.

K-Electric, the port city’s lone power supplier, said it had suspended the electricity supply on account of safety. "Power will be restored when water levels subside. Inconvenience is regretted,” stated a message by the power utility to its customers on Sunday evening.

