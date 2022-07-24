KE suspends power supply in some areas as Karachi continues to receive monsoon rains

K-Electric on Sunday suspended power supply in several areas of Karachi as the fourth monsoon spell continued to wreak havoc in the metropolis.

The port city’s lone power supplier said it had suspended the electricity supply on account of safety. "Power will be restored when water levels subside. Inconvenience is regretted,” stated a message by the power utility to its customers on Sunday evening.

Earlier, heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi on Sunday with more downpours expected over the next two days.

According to the local rainfall data released by the regional office of the PMD, the highest amount of rainfall received during the last 24 hours was in Quaidabad (4.5mm), followed by Saddar (4mm), Korangi (3mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (3mm), PAF Masroor base (2.4mm), Orangi Town (2mm), University Road (1.5mm), PAF Faisal base (1.5mm), Keamari (1.4mm), Jinnah Terminal (0.8mm), DHA Phase 2 (0.6mm), North Karachi (0.6mm) and old airport area (0.6mm).

Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Karachi

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the rain intensity is most likely to increase in the evening.

“The current spell of monsoon rain is likely to continue for the next three days,” he said. “Intermittent showers will continue till 12pm tomorrow.”

The chief meteorologist added that the heavy rainfall may cause inundation, flooding, and water logging in low-lying areas.

He maintained that Karachi is expected to receive 130 to 150mm of rainfall under the current spell.