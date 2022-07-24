Rain intensity in Karachi likely to increase by evening, says Chief Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said on Sunday that the rain intensity in Karachi is most likely to increase in the evening, Aaj News reported.

“The current spell of monsoon rain is likely to continue for the next three days,” he said. “Intermittent showers will continue till 12pm tomorrow.”

The chief meteorologist added that the heavy rainfall may cause inundation, flooding and water logging in low-lying areas.

He maintained that Karachi is expected to receive 130 to 150mm of rainfall under the current spell.

Earlier, heavy rain lashed parts of Karachi on Sunday with more downpours expected over the next two days.

According to the local rainfall data released by the regional office of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the highest amount of rainfall received during the last 24 hours was in Quaidabad (4.5mm), followed by Saddar (4mm), Korangi (3mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (3mm), PAF Masroor base (2.4mm), Orangi Town (2mm), University Road (1.5mm), PAF Faisal base (1.5mm), Keamari (1.4mm), Jinnah Terminal (0.8mm), DHA Phase 2 (0.6mm), North Karachi (0.6mm) and old airport area (0.6mm).

On Sunday, the PMD said strong monsoon currents that are continually penetrating Sindh would prevail till July 26-27.

"Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls (extremely heavy at times) are likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando M Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts and Karachi division from today to July 26-27," the PMD said.

"Strong winds may damage vulnerable and loose structures. The persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbela, Hub and along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam and flash Flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts," it added.