AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

  • Grenada’s Anderson Peters won his second successive world gold medal in the event
BR Web Desk 24 Jul, 2022

Pakistan’s track-and-field athlete Arshad Nadeem finished fifth in the World Championships javelin final in Oregon, becoming the first Pakistani athlete to end up in the top eight.

Nadeem put up an impressive show despite an elbow injury and limited opportunities to play in major events before the World Athletics Championship.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters won his second successive world gold medal in the event.

He produced three throws beyond the 90-meter line to hold off the challenge from Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra from India, and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic

Germany’s Julian Weber remained in fourth place, while Arshad Nadeem placed fifth with a season-best throw of 86.16m. Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo was sixth (82.70m). Moldova’s Andrian Mardare and Finland’s Oliver Helander also threw beyond 82 meters in seventh and eighth respectively.

“Most of the throwers prefer the wind from behind but today we had a headwind,” Peters said. “So it was a bit challenging today but I pulled it off. To defend the title is not an easy task. I had to push myself.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem gets warm reception

“The last attempt, I already knew I was a champion but I was working on my technique in every throw and I finally got it through.”

Chopra’s throw broke his last record of 87.58m he produced in Tokyo, where he became the first Indian to win an individual athletics gold.

However, he could not back his Olympics triumph with a world title, as he was “not feeling his best.”

“In the first three throws, I did not feel good. My warm-up was not good,” he added. “I felt something in my groin during the throw but I think it is okay. It was a good experience today.

“We also have the World Championships next year, so I will try to do better in Budapest.” “I feel very good after winning a silver for India,” Chopra said in a video shared by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). “Next year we have another World Championships, and I’ll try to do better there.”

Germany’s Johannes Vetter, who won gold in London in 2017 and has the second-longest throw of all time, did not compete in the World Championships due to a shoulder injury.

Top eight throwers

1- Anderson Peters – 90.54

2- Neeraj Chopra – 88.13

3- Jakub Vadlejch – 88.09

4- Julian Weber – 86.86

5- Arshad Nadeem – 86.16 SB

6- Lassi Etelatalo – 82.70 SB

7- Andrian Mardare – 82.26

8- Oliver Helander – 82.24

Arshad Nadeem World Championships javelin final

Comments

1000 characters

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

KE tariff adjustment: Power Division to approach Nepra

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

Kaira urges apex court to constitute full bench to hear petition against Dost Mazari's ruling

Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Karachi

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Sri Lanka target 400 after Chandimal, Oshada fifties in second Test

Cricket Australia sells India broadcast rights to Disney

Russian strikes on Odessa port cast doubt over grain deal

Afghanistan signs deal to import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran

Read more stories