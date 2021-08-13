ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem gets warm reception

Recorder Report 13 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Track-and-field athlete Arshad Nadeem, who finished fifth in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics, was accorded warm reception on his arrival here in the early hours of Thursday. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and other officials received the athlete at the Lahore airport. In a tweet, the minister said that all national heroes must be appreciated.

It may be noted that Nadeem is the country's first track-and-field athlete to qualify directly for the Olympics and the first Pakistani to qualify for the final of any track-and-field event at the Games.

Talking about embarking on a "new sports journey" Rai Taimoor Bhatti said that athletes must be provided with necessary environment so that they can make the nation proud at an international level. "The government will take all possible steps in this regard," he said.

At the airport, Nadeem greeted his mother and falling to his knees as fans and family showered him with rose petals. Later, Nadeem moved to his hometown at Mian Channu, where he was welcomed by a crowd of admirers chanting his name alongside slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad." It may be noted that the Punjab government has already announced cash rewards of Rs one million for Nadeem, Talib and mountaineer Shehroz Kashif for their recent stellar performances at the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tokyo Olympics Lahore Airport Arshad Nadeem Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem gets warm reception

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ord

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

SBP’s forex reserves down $223m

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

10 dams to be constructed in 10 years, says PM

NSA rejects Taliban support allegations

Qureshi says ‘Indian-Afghan’ nexus behind Dasu bus attack

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.