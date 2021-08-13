Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem gets warm reception

LAHORE: Track-and-field athlete Arshad Nadeem, who finished fifth in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics, was accorded warm reception on his arrival here in the early hours of Thursday. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and other officials received the athlete at the Lahore airport. In a tweet, the minister said that all national heroes must be appreciated.

It may be noted that Nadeem is the country's first track-and-field athlete to qualify directly for the Olympics and the first Pakistani to qualify for the final of any track-and-field event at the Games.

Talking about embarking on a "new sports journey" Rai Taimoor Bhatti said that athletes must be provided with necessary environment so that they can make the nation proud at an international level. "The government will take all possible steps in this regard," he said.

At the airport, Nadeem greeted his mother and falling to his knees as fans and family showered him with rose petals. Later, Nadeem moved to his hometown at Mian Channu, where he was welcomed by a crowd of admirers chanting his name alongside slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad." It may be noted that the Punjab government has already announced cash rewards of Rs one million for Nadeem, Talib and mountaineer Shehroz Kashif for their recent stellar performances at the Tokyo Olympics.

