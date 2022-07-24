AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Pakistan

Hamza sworn in as Punjab chief minister

Recorder Report 24 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Chief Minister Punjab at a ceremony held here at Darbar Hall of the Governor’s House on Saturday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman administered oath. Among others, members of the provincial assembly, activists of the PML-N, PPP and others attended the ceremony. Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, and Senator Rana Maqbool were also present.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal read the order of the appointment of Hamza as CM.

The party workers raised slogans in favour of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Moreover, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif expressed resolve that the present government will continue its mission to serve the people.

He thanked Almighty for his success in the election besides thanking allied parties, especially senior leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, for playing a crucial role in strengthening democracy in the country.

Hamza Shehbaz Punjab Chief Minister Governor Punjab PMLN Balighur Rehman

