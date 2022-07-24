Ahsan blames Imran for causing harm to country’s economy

LAHORE: Holding PTI chief Imran Khan responsible for the destruction of country’s economy, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the country is paying the cost of the deal signed with the IMF by the previous regime.

“Imran Khan wants to exploit the institutions for the sake of his vested interest,” Ahsan said while talking to media, here.

Terming economic stability and the country’s development top most priority, he said the country is passing through a phase of economic restoration and there is a need of Charter of Economy. The government has to take tough decisions to put the country on the path of progress and development, he said, adding: “The PML-N government put the Punjab province on the track of sustainable progress and development and the international organisations also praised the governance of PML-N successive governments in the province.”

He also demanded to hear the case of Deputy Speaker’s ruling by a full bench. Moreover, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told media that action will be taken against those who are taking law in their hands in the name of protest.

Rana said the PTI workers and leaders gathered outside the Supreme Court Lahore Registry last night after defeat of their candidate in the Chief Minister’s election and entered the building by crossing the walls. The PML-N respects judiciary as it is necessary for rule of law in the society, he said.

He also levelled serious allegations on Imran Khan for causing harm to the country through his lies. He said the PTI leaders were levelling allegations of horse trading but not a single member of either side dissented.

