AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ahsan blames Imran for causing harm to country’s economy

Recorder Report 24 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Holding PTI chief Imran Khan responsible for the destruction of country’s economy, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the country is paying the cost of the deal signed with the IMF by the previous regime.

“Imran Khan wants to exploit the institutions for the sake of his vested interest,” Ahsan said while talking to media, here.

Terming economic stability and the country’s development top most priority, he said the country is passing through a phase of economic restoration and there is a need of Charter of Economy. The government has to take tough decisions to put the country on the path of progress and development, he said, adding: “The PML-N government put the Punjab province on the track of sustainable progress and development and the international organisations also praised the governance of PML-N successive governments in the province.”

He also demanded to hear the case of Deputy Speaker’s ruling by a full bench. Moreover, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told media that action will be taken against those who are taking law in their hands in the name of protest.

Rana said the PTI workers and leaders gathered outside the Supreme Court Lahore Registry last night after defeat of their candidate in the Chief Minister’s election and entered the building by crossing the walls. The PML-N respects judiciary as it is necessary for rule of law in the society, he said.

He also levelled serious allegations on Imran Khan for causing harm to the country through his lies. He said the PTI leaders were levelling allegations of horse trading but not a single member of either side dissented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF Ahsan iqbal PMLN Rana Sanaullah Khan PTI workers Supreme Court Lahore Registry

Comments

1000 characters

Ahsan blames Imran for causing harm to country’s economy

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Edible oil, paper, other goods: WHT on imports made ‘minimum tax’

Hamza to act as ‘trustee’ CM till tomorrow: SC

Country’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP

Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Alvi for a govt in accordance with people’s aspirations

PM congratulates Erdogan over Ukraine grain deal

Read more stories