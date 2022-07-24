AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Banks need to modernize core banking system

Q Y Azher 24 Jul, 2022

Pakistan’s banking industry has thrived tremendously over the last few years with consistent growth witnessed in operations, penetration among customers, and profitability.

New leagues of branchless banking operators, Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs), POS/PSP operators, etc. are emerging in the industry bringing innovation in banking services & modes of operations, as customers are moving away from the brick-and-mortar model. Major commercial banks are also focusing on innovation to offer new and improved digital banking services in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s banking infrastructure consists of 44 commercial and microfinance banks with over 16,500 branches. According to the Payment System Review of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the number of Bank accounts in Pakistan maintained by commercial banks surged to over 62 million by December 2021 while the number of accounts registered by branchless banking operators soared to over 78 million.

As the Pakistani banking industry is witnessing large-scale changes and seeing a shift in the way customers bank, a Bank’s transformation is now more essential than before.

Core banking modernization is crucial for banks of today as an up-to-date back-end system is required for processing the daily banking transactions, and updating accounts and financial records including deposits, loans, and credit processing. Hence it is safe to say that a core banking system serves as the backbone of any financial institution.

In Pakistan and across the world, major banks rely upon modernizing their core by implementing state-of-the-art banking software, and an implementation partner with the right expertise, who can understand the bank’s needs.

One such implementation partner that specializes in core banking modernization is NdcTech, a leading IT company and an award-winning partner of Temenos, focused on transforming major Banks across the globe.

NdcTech retains a global footprint, with offices in Pakistan, Singapore, the UAE, and rich expertise of serving over 100 Banks in 29 countries across the globe. NdcTech also provides other services to build banks for the future such as digital banking, managed services, consultancy, and banking on the cloud.

The company not only modernized the core banking system for major banks within Pakistan such as State Bank of Pakistan, Meezan Bank, Telenor Microfinance Bank, Bank of Khyber, and Samba Bank but it also transformed the core banking platform for various international banks such as Capital Bank of Jordan, National Bank of Kuwait, Tourism Development Fund KSA, Ziraat Bankasi KSA, Amlak International, & Export Development Bank Sudan.

The backbone of a Bank’s infrastructure is a robust core banking system that improves the capability of banks to facilitate their customers with more innovative services. It minimizes human intervention thereby limiting errors; helps prevent frauds and thefts with real-time banking facilities; reduces operational costs, and aids in studying changing customer demands. To transform the landscape of Pakistan’s banking system from the conventional brick and mortar model, core banking modernization is essential for banks to remain relevant and sustainable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP samba bank Bank of Khyber Meezan Bank Telenor Microfinance Bank Electronic Money Institutions Pakistan’s banking industry

Q Y Azher

The writer is a researcher. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the newspaper

Comments

1000 characters

Banks need to modernize core banking system

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Edible oil, paper, other goods: WHT on imports made ‘minimum tax’

Hamza to act as ‘trustee’ CM till tomorrow: SC

Country’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP

Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Alvi for a govt in accordance with people’s aspirations

PM congratulates Erdogan over Ukraine grain deal

Read more stories