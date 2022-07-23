Discos allowed to implement Rs7.91/unit tariff hike in 3 phases

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has given go ahead to distribution companies (Discos) to implement increase of Rs7.91 per unit in three phases starting from July 1, 2022.

According to NEPRA, it determined different consumer-end tariff for each distribution company on June 02, 2022.

The tariff has been determined for the FY2022-23 which on National Average is Rs24.82/kWh, higher by Rs7.91/kWh than the earlier determined national average tariff of Rs16.91/kWh.

The determined tariffs were intimated to the federal government. The federal government as per NEPRA Act filed motion for determination of uniform consumer-end tariff after incorporating subsidy and surcharges for all the DISCOs and K- Electric.

Hearing in the matter was held on July 20, 2022. The Authority has approved the request of the federal government. As per the request, consumer-end tariff will be increased in three phases, i.e., July 2022, August-September 2022 and October 2022 onward.

No increase has been proposed for lifeline and protected category of consumers. The decision will be applicable once the federal government notifies it.

