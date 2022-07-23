AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Discos allowed to implement Rs7.91/unit tariff hike in 3 phases

  • Decision will be applicable once federal government notifies it
Recorder Report Updated 23 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has given go ahead to distribution companies (Discos) to implement increase of Rs7.91 per unit in three phases starting from July 1, 2022.

According to NEPRA, it determined different consumer-end tariff for each distribution company on June 02, 2022.

The tariff has been determined for the FY2022-23 which on National Average is Rs24.82/kWh, higher by Rs7.91/kWh than the earlier determined national average tariff of Rs16.91/kWh.

The determined tariffs were intimated to the federal government. The federal government as per NEPRA Act filed motion for determination of uniform consumer-end tariff after incorporating subsidy and surcharges for all the DISCOs and K- Electric.

Hearing in the matter was held on July 20, 2022. The Authority has approved the request of the federal government. As per the request, consumer-end tariff will be increased in three phases, i.e., July 2022, August-September 2022 and October 2022 onward.

No increase has been proposed for lifeline and protected category of consumers. The decision will be applicable once the federal government notifies it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

K ELECTRIC nepra DISCOS Tariff hike

Comments

1000 characters

Discos allowed to implement Rs7.91/unit tariff hike in 3 phases

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

Election for Punjab CM puts further strain on democracy, fails to break impasse

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

Resident persons: Deemed income from immovable properties now taxable

US pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Finance Act: FBR expands scope of resident individual

Imran hits out at Zardari

Read more stories