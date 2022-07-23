NTDC arranges farewell to retired Chief Engineer

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) arranged a farewell ceremony in the honour of retired Chief Engineer Muhammad Sakhawat here at WAPDA House Lahore, on Friday.

The ceremony was chaired by the Managing Director NTDC Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan. MD NTDC expressed best wishes for the retired officer and paid tributes for his services rendered for the department.

The Managing Director NTDC also presented a shield, gift and cheque of dues.

Muhammad Sakhawat also thanked NTDC management for arranging a great farewell ceremony.

The General Managers, Chief Engineers and other senior officers were also present on the occasion of farewell ceremony.

