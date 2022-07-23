AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fighting rips through Libyan capital, killing 13

Reuters 23 Jul, 2022

TRIPOLI: Rival factions fought each other in Tripoli overnight and into Friday, killing 13 people in the Libyan capital’s worst clashes for two years during a dangerous political standoff.

Fighters exchanged fire in a central district where several government and international agencies, along with diplomatic missions, are based, and clashes spread to the areas of Ain Zara and Asbaa.

The main sides involved were both affiliated to the Presidency Council, a three-person body acting as transitional head of state. They included the RADA force, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said.

Fighters from RADA, one of the most powerful forces in Tripoli, were visible around most central areas on Friday morning, while the main Presidency Council building was empty.

Tripoli Ambulance and Emergency Services spokesperson Osama Ali said 13 people were confirmed dead and 27 injured. A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said three of the dead were civilians. A witness at a hospital said he had seen six bodies.

The shooting began efore midnight and lasted for hours. By midday, the situation was mostly calm in central Tripoli, where some vehicles were burned out and others pocked with bullet hole.

Libya TRIPOLI Ain Zara RADA

Comments

1000 characters

Fighting rips through Libyan capital, killing 13

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

Resident persons: Deemed income from movable properties now taxable

Imran hits out at Zardari

Elahi moves SC against deputy speaker’s ruling

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Oil consumption declines

Import of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: DRAP certification mandatory for paying 1pc tax

SBP BoD8 non-executive directors appointed

Read more stories