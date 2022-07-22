AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper set for first weekly gain in 7 weeks as risk appetite returns

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices were on track for their first weekly rise in seven weeks on Friday as investors returned to riskier assets following a brutal sell-off.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.9% at $7,388 a tonne at 1113 GMT, nearly 3% higher this week.

But prices of the metal used in power and construction remain down more than 30% from a high in March after last week touching $6,955, the lowest since November 2020.

Industrial metals and global equities tumbled in recent months as inflation surged and central banks began rapid interest rate rises that could tip the world into recession.

But investors this week dialled back expectations for U.S. rate rises. Global stocks are up for a sixth day and the dollar weakened from 20-year highs, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

Copper retreats on stubborn recession fears ahead of ECB move

“Markets are on edge with central banks so hawkish … but pressure from rising rates should ease at some point,” said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah.

Chinese metals demand, low in recent months due to COVID-19 lockdowns, should also improve, he said, predicting price volatility.

“We need to break (above) $7,500 to get bullish,” said a trader in London.

The near-term economic outlook remains grim. Investors expect a 75 basis point U.S. rate rise next week and the European Central Bank raised rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, its first hike in 11 years.

A manufacturing downturn is accelerating in the euro zone and factory growth is slowing in Japan and Australia.

Miner Freeport-McMoRan said copper prices are not high enough to support new mines, which could worsen already tight supply.

But while deficits loom later in the decade, many analysts expect copper supply to rise strongly through 2023.

LME aluminium was 1.1% higher at $2,447.50 a tonne, zinc rose 0.7% to $2,955, nickel gained 1.2% to $21,745, lead fell 0.9% to $1,994.50 and tin was down 0.5% at $24,725.

All except tin were up this week.

LME copper copper price Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper set for first weekly gain in 7 weeks as risk appetite returns

Stage set for Punjab CM election as lawmakers make their way to assembly

Rupee closes at new historic low against US dollar in inter-bank market

Bilawal supervises dispatch of emergency relief goods for Afghans

Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says

Oil prices fall as Libya resumes output, global demand outlook darkens

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

British Airways workers at Heathrow call off strike, vote to accept new pay deal

Saudi arrested after Israeli reporter sneaks into Makkah

'Aerial aggression': Israeli strike kills three soldiers in Syria, Syrian state media says

Demand for dollar to ebb: Miftah

Read more stories