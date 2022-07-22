AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
AVN 70.59 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.68%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
EPCL 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.6%)
FCCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
GGL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GTECH 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
MLCF 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
PRL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
TPL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
TREET 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
UNITY 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -12 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 9.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 39,726 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,079 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.28%)
Brent oil may revisit Thursday low of $101.50

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

Brent oil may revisit its Thursday low of $101.50 per barrel, as the correction from the Tuesday high of $107.61 looks incomplete.

The correction may extend to $98.50, under the assumption of a developing inverted head-and-shoulders.

The right shoulder is expected to be roughly symmetrical to the left shoulder.

A more bearish view is that the downtrend from the June 14 high of $125.19 has resumed. The trend could then extend below $94.50.

Brent oil may test a support at $104.49

Resistance is at $105.68, a break above may lead to a gain to $107.46.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $104.41. It may fall towards the next support at $99.51. The fall could be classified as a pullback towards the trendline, which may extend to $99.51.

A stabilization of the price around this level could bring some hope for a rise towards $109.31 again.

Brent oil

