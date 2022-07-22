Rescheduling of LG polls: Shazia Marri slams PTI ‘propaganda’ against Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to postpone the second phase of the local bodies elections in Sindh province and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s leaders have started abusive and dirty propaganda against Sindh government after this announcement of the ECP regarding rescheduling of local bodies polls which is highly condemnable and regrettable act.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri while holding a joint news presser along with PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday, claimed that Sindh government did not submit any request to the ECP for delaying the local bodies elections in the province.

Marri said that Karachi has received record monsoon rains recently and despite of this fact, the Sindh government took effective measures timely to drain out rainwater and cleared the entire Karachi city. She alleged that “when Imran Khan’s mind did not work, then he starts levelling baseless allegations on Asif Ali Zardari.

There is a political upheaval that continues in Punjab in which PPP has no involvement, but since Asif Ali Zardari is on the visit of Lahore so it has made PTI leadership worried and confused, she said.

She regretted that former prime minister Imran Khan is trying to divide the nation by using false religious card and he wants to spread chaos in the country while such religious cards had also been used in the past.

She said that the PTI did not field their candidates in most of the constituencies during the local bodies elections in Sindh province.

While criticising the PTI, she vehemently said whenever PTI win the elections then they claim everything is right and PTI often levels baseless accusations of rigging in case of losing the election. She said that Imran Khan termed traitor those who talk about corruption scandals of Farah Goggi and Bushra Bibi while they were involved in corruption scandals worth billions of rupees during the PTI regime. Imran Khan used to say that he was fully prepared and he had a team of experts but the country’s economy sunk during his rule, she claimed.

She said that Imran Khan’s income increased 500 times after becoming the prime minister of the country.

“Shaikh Rashid’s audio is leaked in which he is asking about payment to Sharqpuri and now, he is shamefully terming it that it was merely a joke”, she added.

On this occasion, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi while talking to media said that few members of PTI are claiming that the PTI members are given 25 crore rupees to change their loyalties while other members claimed that 40 crore rupees being given them to leave the party.

Kundi further said that democracy will win and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief minister of Punjab.

