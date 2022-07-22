KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.825 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,360. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.801 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.466 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.507 billion), DJ (PKR 1.821 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.719 billion), Silver (PKR 1.478 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 337.556 million), Copper (PKR 279.616 million), Platinum (PKR 219.854 million), SP 500 (PKR 166.114 million), Japan Equity (PKR 24.852 million) and Brent (PKR 3.365 million).

