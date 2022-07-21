AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.32%)
EPCL 66.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-4.79%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.5%)
GGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.63%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.51%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
MLCF 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.18%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.17%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.18%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.63%)
TREET 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.59%)
TRG 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.74%)
UNITY 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.15%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,946 Decreased By -43.8 (-1.1%)
BR30 14,196 Decreased By -283.6 (-1.96%)
KSE100 40,093 Decreased By -367.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 15,240 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China fines Didi Global $1.2bn for violating data security laws

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s cybersecurity regulator said on Thursday it has fined Didi Global Inc 8.026 billion yuan ($1.19 billion), concluding a probe that forced the ride-hailing giant to delist from New York within a year and cast a gloom over the Chinese tech sector.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said its investigation found Didi had illegally collected millions of pieces of user information over a seven-year period starting June 2015, and carried out data processing activities that seriously affected national security.

In an unusual move, the CAC said it had also fined the company’s founder and Chief Executive Cheng Wei and President Jean Liu 1 million yuan each.

“Didi’s violations of laws and regulations are serious, and should be severely punished,” it said. Didi said in a statement on its Weibo account that it accepted the CAC’s decision and would conduct comprehensive self-examination and rectification.

Didi ran afoul of the CAC when it pressed ahead with its US initial public offering (IPO) even though the regulator had urged the company to put it on hold while a cybersecurity review of its data practices was conducted, sources have told Reuters.

Didi pursues EV stake

The CAC announced its inquiry shortly after the company listed on June 30, 2021.

It also ordered app stores to remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi and told the company to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest.

The regulator did not say in its Thursday statement whether it would allow the apps to return to app stores or allow new user registration.

Didi had previously said it would need to apply for the apps to be restored and three sources told Reuters that the company has updated the apps to ensure they were compliant once a relaunch was allowed.

Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the apps. The restrictions have hit Didi badly, chipping away at its dominance and has allowed rival ride-hailing services operated by automakers Geely and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd to gain market share.

In December, the company announced it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange, and won its shareholders’ nod for the plan last month.

Shares of Didi had soared in the IPO, giving the company a valuation of $80 billion and marked the biggest US listing by a Chinese firm since 2014.

But by the time of its delisting, its shares had lost over 80% in value.

Didi Global Inc China’s cybersecurity regulator Cyberspace Administration of China

Comments

1000 characters

China fines Didi Global $1.2bn for violating data security laws

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

SCO chief to meet minister, business leaders, entrepreneurs on visit to Pakistan

Read more stories