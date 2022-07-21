Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) and Central Power Purchasing Agency Guaranteed (CPPA-G) are said to have sought unprecedented increase of Rs11.39 per unit and Rs9.92 per unit, respectively in their tariffs for June 2022 under monthly fuel charges adjustment formula.

The officials of both KE and CPPA-G told Business Recorder that they have sent their data to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for positive adjustments in their tariffs.

According to the officials, KE would pass on additional financial impact of Rs22.254 billion in June while CPPA-G intends to recover over Rs200 billion from the consumers of power distribution companies (Discos).

KE officials are of the view that the impact of FCA would have been far more, if electricity between the ranges, ie, 1000-1100 MW was not supplied from the national grid.

CPPA-G official was of the view that since prices of RLNG, furnace oil and coal have increased by a manifold, their impact has to be passed on the consumers.

