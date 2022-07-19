AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF says Russian gas embargo could hit central Europe hard

Reuters 19 Jul, 2022

WASHINGTON: A Russian natural gas embargo would cause deep recessions in Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Italy unless countries can cooperate more to share alternative supplies, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

IMF researchers said in a blog posting that some countries could face shortages of as much as 40% of their normal gas consumption in the event of a total cut-off of Russian gas.

Hungary would suffer the most economically from such an embargo, with a reduction of more than 6% in gross domestic product, while Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Italy could see GDP shrink by 5% if alternate gas supplies, including liquefied natural gas, is impeded from flowing freely to where it is needed.

Under the more optimistic scenario of a fully integrated market, the economic damage is reduced, with Hungary seeing a GDP reduction of more than 3%, Slovakia and Italy suffering a GDP reduction of more than 2% and the Czech Republic’s GDP shrinking less than 2%.

Germany’s GDP would shrink by the high 2% range under the more dire scenario and just over 1% under the more optimistic scenario, due to access to alternative energy sources and the ability to lower consumption.

EU efforts insufficient to get through winter without Russian gas: IEA

But German economic activity could be reduced by 2.7% in 2023, with higher wholesale gas prices pushing German inflation up by another 2 percentage points in 2022 and 2023.

The IMF researchers said European infrastructure and global supply have coped so far, with a 60% drop in Russian gas deliveries since June 2021. Total gas consumption in the first quarter, during which Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, triggering Western economic sanctions, was down 9% from a year earlier, and alternative supplies are being tapped, especially LNG from global markets.

“Our work suggests that a reduction of up to 70% in Russian gas could be managed in the short term by accessing alternative supplies and energy sources and given reduced demand from previously high prices,” the researchers said.

IMF natural gas International Monetary fund

Comments

1000 characters

IMF says Russian gas embargo could hit central Europe hard

Brushing aside speculation, coalition govt decides to complete constitutional term

Hammered by US dollar, rupee closes at record low of 221.99

Bloodbath: KSE-100 closes with 978-point fall as Fitch's downgrade dents sentiment

Pakistan committed to IMF programme, Ahsan Iqbal tells lender

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Saudi Arabia crude exports dip to 4-month low in May

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Oil prices fall on economic slowdown warnings

Google extends its Android Earthquake Alerts System to Pakistan

Govt launches e-payment app for passports

Read more stories