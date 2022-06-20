TikTok, Edkasa and LUMS partner for online education of high school students

KARACHI: TikTok has partnered with Edkasa and LUMS to launch a digital learning programme to facilitate online education and distance learning for high school students. Driven by TikTok, the programme #ExamReady will promote digital learning designed to help millions of Pakistani students.

In this first of its kind year-long partnership, TikTok, Edkasa and LUMS will collaborate to bring to life over 500 educational videos online covering Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics, including study tips and exam hacks.

The Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education at LUMS will provide guidance on teaching methodologies and cover monitoring and evaluation of the project whereas Edkasa, as the implementing partner, will develop all content and host it on TikTok and other social media profiles. The programme’s first round of content is expected to go live in August this year.

Farah Tukan, Head of Government Relations & Public Policy at TikTok - Middle East, Turkey, Africa & Pakistan (METAP) said: “This partnership with LUMS and Edkasa promises digital access to quality education for everyone. We look forward to working together for the nationwide promotion of literacy, and to enable Pakistani students to use our platform to hone their knowledge and skills to set themselves up for successful professional lives.”

LUMS Vice Chancellor, Dr. Arshad Ahmad, spoke about how the University is able to amplify the impact created by its dynamic alumni; Edkasa too was co-founded by LUMS alumni Annum Sadiq (BSc 2011) and Muhammad Fahad Tanveer (BSc 2005, MBA 2010).

Dr. Ahmad added, “At LUMS we embrace change and look for opportunities to better pedagogy, and to personalise education to engage students.”

