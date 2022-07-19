Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

ISLAMABAD: After emerging as a majority seat winning party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday endorsed the nomination of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi as a joint candidate of the PTI and the PML-Q for the slot of Punjab chief minister for which election will be held on July 22.

A meeting of the PTI’s core committee which was held here with the party chairman Imran Khan discussed the “historic win” of the party in July 17 by-election against 20 seats of Punjab provincial assembly.

The meeting also discussed the strategy to further strengthen party’s organization at the grassroots level and the political strategy for the future for the upcoming local government elections in Sindh.

The meeting also called for expediting the countrywide membership drive of the party.

Khan lauded the role played by the party workers in July 17 by-polls in Punjab, saying the PTI workers did not care about their lives and played a crucial role to ensure no rigging takes place as the government made last ditch effort to steal the mandate of the people.

Khan directed the party leadership to pay attention to by-elections in Sindh and local government elections in Sindh, saying the party workers must not allow anyone to rig the polls.

Country can tackle current challenges under Imran’s leadership: Elahi

He lauded the role of the party workers for ensuring the victory of the party despite, the misuse of state machinery by the government, adding this should be the spirit of the workers in every election.

Meanwhile, the sources said that Elahi also telephoned the former prime minister and thanked him for nominating him as a joint candidate of the PTI and the PML-Q for the top slot of Punjab chief minister. He assured the PTI chairman that he would come up to his expectations and would make all.

