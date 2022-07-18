Country can tackle current challenges under Imran’s leadership: Elahi

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has said that Imran Khan’s vision, untiring hard work and strategy will Insha-Allah pay dividend and Insha-Allah, the throne of the oppressors and the arrogant will be overthrown and the people of Punjab will make the ‘lotas’ and their purchasers an exemplary sign on Sunday.

In a statement, Elahi, who is candidate for the slot of chief minister of Punjab, said the nation has come to know that only under the leadership of Imran Khan, the country can face the current political challenges. Imran Khan raised the voice of the poor people by challenging the incompetent rulers, he added.

Pervez Elahi said the people will take account of the imported government which has been dropping petrol, electricity and gas bombs on the people for the last three months. The people will end the illegal government of Punjab with the power of their vote. After people’s verdict, the N-League will become a story of the past in Punjab, he added.

He said the Election Commission has made many claims of piety, but its real test is today, all national and international media and surveys have predicted the success of PTI candidates, our workers are standing guard outside the polling stations until the results are out.

Elahi further said that Hamza Shehbaz did not follow what he said in the Supreme Court, if Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif tried to steal the results, they will be responsible for the public’s reaction to it, the direction of the wind has changed, PML-N’s boat is sinking, its members are now resigning after seeing this, he added.

