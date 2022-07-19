Another 35 killed in past 24 hours: Death toll from flash floods reaches 238: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported 35 more deaths owing to various rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours across the country taking the national floods’ death tally to 238.

According to the NDMA, the floods triggered by monsoon rains have also destroyed 3,374 houses nationwide, of which, 2,365 are partially damaged and 1,009 completely razed to the ground, leaving thousands of people homeless. The NDMA and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) have established various makeshift camps for the homeless.

The NDMA’s flood-related figures released on Monday said that 187 people had also been injured due to floods countrywide and 1,504 livestock have also been killed.

With 75 deaths, 52 injuries, 988 houses destruction, nine bridges swept away in flood waters and 556 livestock killed, the southern province of Balochistan is the worst flood-hit area of the country. The floods in Balochistan have killed 23 men, 23 women, and 29 children, the NDMA data revealed. Out of 988 houses damaged, 556 were partially destroyed, and 432 completely.

In Punjab, a total of 55 people have lost their lives owing to various rain-related incidents while 66 people including 37 men, 24 women, and five children have received injuries. In Punjab, a total of eight houses are damaged of which seven partially and one has completely destroyed.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the floods have claimed the lives of 47 people, which include 18 men, 17 women, and 12 children. The authorities have reported 42 injured in rain-related incidents in KP which include 13 men, 16 women, and 13 children. Moreover, 186 livestock were also lost owing to the floods. A total of 2,267 houses are also destroyed in the KP by the intense rainwater, of which, 1,746 are partially damaged and 521 completely destroyed.

The death toll from floods in Sindh province has jumped up to 48 as the NDMA including 36 men, one woman, and 11 children. In Sindh, 16 people have been injured due to rain-related incidents. Flood waters have damaged 11 houses in Sindh of which 10 were partially damaged and one completely destroyed.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) eight people including one man, four women, and three children have lost their lives. The authorities have reported three injuries in the G-B region. According to the NDMA, in GB 21 houses are also partially damaged by the floods and 13 bridges linking various roads have also been swept away in the flood waters.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), four people including three men and one woman lost their lives as a result of torrential rains. According to the NDMA, eight people were also injured in the AJK region, wherein, a total of 56 houses are also damaged, of which, 54 were completely destroyed and two partially. The flood waters have killed at least 741 livestock in the AJK region.

