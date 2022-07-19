Three most wanted criminals of ‘Imrani gang’ held

LAHORE: The Punjab police claimed on Monday to have arrested three most wanted criminals belonging to notorious ‘Imrani gang’ from Katcha area of Rajanpur.

A police spokesperson said that an aggressive operation was underway by police since last night in Katcha area of Rajanpur to wipe out hideouts of criminals. During the successful operation, a police team dragged some members of the Imrani gang to the point where they had no option but to surrender.

The spokesperson said the suspects, identified as Bandhi Imrani, Punnu Imrani and Mola Baksh Imrani, were wanted to police in a number of cases, including terrorism, abduction for ransom and attempted murders of law enforcement personnel.

Rajanpur District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Maheeud Din vowed that the law enforcers would leave no stone unturned to wipe out hideouts of criminals from various areas of Rajanpur. “I will ensure the writ of the state in these areas by eliminating criminals,” he added.

