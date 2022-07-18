AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Pakistan participates in Slavianski Bazaar Festival in Vitebsk

NNI 18 Jul, 2022

BELARUS: The Embassy of Pakistan, Minsk in collaboration with the Museum of History of Private Collections held the opening ceremony of the Exhibition “Colors of Pakistan”.

Around 80 Art pieces by Pakistan’s prominent Artists Sadequain, Ayesha Kamal, and Noreen Sadjid are being showcased in the exhibition organized in the framework of XXXI International Festival of Arts “Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk” which will continue to be open for the general public till 14 August 2022.

Around a hundred guests hailing from different sectors including government officials, Vitebsk Governorate, university faculty/ students, and expatriate Pakistanis attended the inaugural ceremony held at the Museum. The exhibition is expected to attract a large number of visitors in the coming days.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with the speech of Piotr Podgursky, Head of the Cultural Department of the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee. Ms. Tatiana Starinskaya, Director of the Vitebsk Regional Ethnography Museum, Prof. Anatoliy Shchastny, Rector of Vitebsk State Medical University, Mr. Dmitry Antonovich, First Vice Rector of Vitebsk State University named after P.Masherov, Dr. Ilkevich Boris, Rector of Gzhel State University (Russian Federation) also spoke on this occasion. The speakers appreciated the participation of Pakistan in the Slavianski Bazaar through this exhibition for the second time which became a good tradition.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan gave a comprehensive speech covering Pakistan’s rich Art and cultural heritage developed over several civilizations. The importance of developing cultural ties between two countries through projects/exchanges was highlighted. Subsequently, the Ambassador interacted with the media personnel including TV, Radio, and print media.

