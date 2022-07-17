AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Indonesia removes palm oil export levy until Aug 31

Reuters 17 Jul, 2022

JAKARTA/NUSA DUA: Indonesia has scrapped its export levy for all palm oil products until Aug. 31 in a fresh attempt to boost exports and ease high inventories, finance ministry officials said on Saturday, adding the move would not disrupt government revenues.

The decision by the world’s biggest palm oil exporter could further depress prices, which have fallen by about 50% since late April to their lowest in over a year. Indonesian palm oil producers have been struggling with high inventories since the country imposed a three-week export ban through to May 23 to reduce domestic cooking oil prices.

Palm posts nearly 14% weekly drop on lower exports

Since lifting the ban, Jakarta has implemented rules on mandatory local sales - known as the domestic market obligation (DMO) - to keep produce at home to be made into cooking oil.

indonesia palm oil prices Indonesian palm oil palm oil export levy

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia removes palm oil export levy until Aug 31

World Bank approves $200m to transform agri sector

Inflation rate will soar to 40pc, claims Tarin

Govt says reshaping ‘Mera Ghar’ scheme

Afghanistan: Pakistan to sell 120,000 metric tons of wheat to UN’s WFP

Transmission services: China’s PMLTC agitates against imposition of 17pc GST

US won’t ‘walk away’ from Middle East, says Biden

‘Unrealistic’ energy policies will lead to higher inflation: MbS

Punjab: crucial by-polls today

Petroleum dealers say will observe strike tomorrow

Loan resumption: Final decision by IMF board likely in 3-6 weeks

Read more stories