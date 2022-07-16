AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Jul 16, 2022
Pakistan

Domestic consumption: EFP chief says govt should increase gas price

Press Release 16 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: President, Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), Ismail Suttar, has said the government should increase the price of gas for domestic consumption. As a country undergoing an economic crisis, the government must seriously take steps to curb wastage of precious gas resources.

In a statement, the EFP president said that Pakistan already has a deteriorating balance of payments (BOP) position and hence must take strict measures to curb its energy crisis.

The biggest wastage of energy resources is through wastage of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Pakistan. Majority of countries worldwide have adopted using electric powered stoves whereas majority of citizens in Pakistan use gas powered stoves. This makes Pakistan one of the few countries that supplies gas to people’s homes for domestic consumption.

All these reasons lead to a huge dependency on gas for Pakistani citizens.

