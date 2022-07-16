AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 16 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 62,486 tonnes of cargo comprising 27,248 tonnes of import cargo and 25,238 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 37,248 comprised of 34,106 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 3,142 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export cargo of 25,238 tonnes comprised of 19,223 tonnes of containerized cargo, 715 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,000 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,300 Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 4280 containers comprising of 2506 containers import and 2506 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 775 of 20’s and 837 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 28 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 408 of 20’s and 212 of 40’s loaded containers while 30 of 20’s and 456 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships namely, Ts Dubai, Nord Sunda and Tarlan have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, Clemens Schulte, Bay Spirit and MT Shalamar sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 15 cargoes, namely Osaka, Seaspan Chiba, Ital Usodimare, ESL Kabir, OEL Kedarnath, Sheng Cheng Hai, Rotterdam Eagle, Spring 3, Al Shaffiah, MT Lahore, Stephame C, Budapest Express, NBorthern Guard, Yong DA 9 and English Bay were expected arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Chemroad Echo and Seaspan Chiba left the Port on Friday morning, while another ship ‘IVS Swinley Forest’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 222,038 tonnes, comprising 211,331 tonnes imports cargo and 10,707 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,076` Containers (720 TEUs Imports and 356 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘DS Couger’ carrying ‘Chemicals’ is expected to take berth at ‘EVTL’ on Friday, 15th July-2022.

