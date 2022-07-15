AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
World

Sri Lanka parliament speaker accepts Rajapaksa’s resignation

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

COLOMBO: The speaker of parliament in crisis-hit Sri Lanka has accepted a resignation letter from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, having verified its authenticity after it was flown from Singapore late on Thursday, he told reporters.

“From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president,” the speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, said on Friday.

Police attack News First journalists covering Sri Lanka protests

Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore following a stopover in the Maldives, after he fled Sri Lanka amid a wave of unrest as his island nation grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades.

